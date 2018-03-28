SIUE Early Childhood Center earns accreditation

× Expand SIUE student Libby Linhares works with a class at the Early Childhood Center.

EDWARDSVILLE | The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Early Childhood Center has earned accreditation from the National Association for the Education of Young Children — the world’s largest organization working on behalf of young children.

Accreditation is a rigorous and transformative quality-improvement system that uses a set of 10 research-based standards to collaborate with early education programs to recognize and drive quality improvement in high-quality early learning environments.

“We are proud to have earned the NAEYC’s mark of quality and to be recognized for our commitment to reaching the highest professional standards,” Early Childhood Center Director Becky Dabbs MacLean said.

The center provides full-day, year-round early childhood care and education for the children of students, faculty, staff, and others in the university community, ages two through five.

To earn accreditation, the center completed an extensive self-study and quality improvement process, followed by an on-site visit by assessors to verify and ensure that the program met each of the 10 program standards and hundreds of corresponding individual criteria. NAEYC-accredited programs are always prepared for unannounced quality assurance visits during their accreditation term, which lasts for five years.

In the 30 years since NAEYC accreditation was established, it has become a widely recognized sign of high-quality early childhood education. More than 7,000 programs are accredited — less than 10 percent of all childcare centers, preschools and kindergartens nationally achieve this recognition.

“NAEYC-accredited programs bring our definitions of excellence for early childhood education to life each day,” said Kristen Johnson, NAEYC senior director of Early Learning Program Accreditation. “Earning NAEYC accreditation makes the SIUE Early Childhood Center an exemplar of good practice for families and the entire community.”

The center is at 795 Northwest University Drive, on the corner of Circle and Northwest University drives and across the street from the Rec-Plex. For information, call (618) 650-2556.

