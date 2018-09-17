SIUE earns diversity recognition for fifth consecutive year

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville has received the 2018 Higher Education Excellence in Diversity award from INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine, the oldest and largest diversity-focused publication in higher education. SIUE joins a select group of 30 institutions that have earned the distinction for five consecutive years.

As a recipient of the annual award — a national honor recognizing U.S. colleges and universities that demonstrate an outstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion — SIUE will be featured along with 96 other recipients in the November 2018 edition of INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine.

“The HEED Award process consists of a comprehensive and rigorous application that includes questions relating to the recruitment and retention of students and employees — and best practices for both — continued leadership support for diversity, and other aspects of campus diversity and inclusion,” said Lenore Pearlstein, the magazine’s publisher. “We take a holistic approach to reviewing each application in deciding who will be named a HEED Award recipient. Our standards are high, and we look for institutions where diversity and inclusion are woven into the work being accomplished every day across their campus.”

The magazine selected SIUE based on its exemplary diversity and inclusion initiatives, and the ability to embrace a broad definition of diversity on campus, including gender, race, ethnicity, veterans, people with disabilities, members of the LGBT community and others.

“SIUE values and appreciates a diverse and inclusive campus community,” said Dr. Venessa A. Brown, associate chancellor and chief diversity officer. “We are intentional about discussing various issues in our state, region, nation and world that impact our campus culture. Our strong commitment to diverse programming, and our diversity and inclusion online learning community position SIUE as a model for the region.”

Brown listed examples of upcoming diversity programs at SIUE:

Campus Community Book Clubs Oct. 16 and Nov. 14

Hispanic Heritage Month, Sept. 15-Oct. 15

SIUE Inaugural Diversity Day, Oct. 16

Celebrating National Coming Out Day, Oct. 11

United Nations Day, Oct. 24

Celebrating National Disability Employment Awareness Month, Oct. 25

World AIDS Day, Dec. 1

