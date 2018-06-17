SIUE Engineering Camp inspires future problem solvers, innovators

× Expand Programming a drone during SIUE’s Engineering Camp are (from left) Phil Gokhman of Chicago, Ishan Shah of Chicago, and Orion Gregory of Glen Carbon.

The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Engineering’s state-of-the-art Student Design Center was buzzing with drone activity June 13 as students from across the nation engaged in hands-on learning during the school’s 2018 Engineering Camp.

The dynamic camp, sponsored by Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery and supported by MiTek, exposes high school students to the world of engineering. The engineering school welcomed 52 students from across the country for two weeklong camp sessions June 3-15.

Campers explored opportunities that exist through engineering school programs that span the industry, including computer science, construction management, mechatronics and robotics, and civil, electrical, computer, industrial and mechanical engineering.

“At our School of Engineering high school summer camp, our campers apply their enthusiasm, creativity and innovation as they learn about the wide range of opportunities ahead of them,” Associate Dean Chris Gordon said. “The camp provides an opportunity for students to learn, discover, become inspired and get a taste of college life at SIUE.”

Participants toured Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery and got a first-hand look at the water treatment processes at SIUE’s Environmental Resources Training Center. Engaging camp activities included robot creation, bridge building, computer game development and more.

“I’ve always been fascinated with engineering,” 14-year-old Orion Gregory of Glen Carbon said. “I like solving problems through unconventional routes. The lectures have been interesting, and I’ve also enjoyed socializing with others who have a shared interest in engineering.”

This year, faculty from the school’s mechatronics and robotics program also led an activity that involved the programming of a drone to complete a circular challenge.

“We know many students have drones or RC cars in their homes, but they are most likely controlled manually through a remote control,” said Mingshao Zhang, assistant professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering. “With this activity, we are giving them the basic ideas of control and automation and teaching them how to program a drone. They’re telling the drone, ‘This is what you are going to do for me. And, I need you to do it.’ They get excited when they realize they’re accomplishing the challenge.”

“The preciseness needed to do the drone activity, the coding and programming, was interesting and made it fun,” 17-year-old Phil Gokhman of Chicago said.

“Our mechatronics and robotics program is heavily focused on mobile robotics as a research area,” explained Nima Lotfi, assistant professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering. “We are also getting into work with drones. This activity is an interesting way for students to learn the fundamentals of mechatronics systems.”

“I love engineering, so I thought I would try out this engineering camp,” added 14-year-old Ishan Shah of Chicago. “I have a lot of drones at home, so I liked doing that activity. The whole campus is motivating and seems to brings out my desire to do more.”

Erin Kaelin traveled from Denver to participate.

“I think it’s cool to find out how things are made and be a part of the creation process,” the 14-year-old said. “My favorite part was when we built robots.”

St. Louis native Kristen Wallace appreciated the breadth of the camp’s activities, sparking her interest in engineering specializations.

“I’m interested in environmental engineering, so I liked the tour of the Environmental Resources Training Center,” Wallace said. “I have heard that SIUE is a great school for engineering of all types, so I researched and was excited to find this camp.”

SIUE engineering students mentored the participating students and helped inspire the next generation.

“Our campers learn from our hands-on activities as well as from the mentorship of our School of Engineering faculty and staff, and our camp counselors, who are students from the School of Engineering,” Gordon said.

“Campers come from across the country to experience our unique facilities, programs, partnerships and expertise,” he said. “Several campers return to campus as freshmen poised with a head start on determining which areas excite them the most.”

