SIUE engineering professor organizes Turkish symposium

× 1 of 2 Expand Attendees gather for a group photo outside of the symposium site, a mountain resort hotel. × 2 of 2 Expand SIUE’s Serdar Celik, associate professor in the Department of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering, presents opening remarks during an Energy Symposium he organized in Turkey. Prev Next

EDWARDSVILLE — Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Engineering’s Serdar Celik, associate professor in the Department of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering, organized an Energy Symposium May 12-14 in Ilgaz, Turkey, focusing on energy efficiency, renewable energy and energy politics.

More than 60 political leaders, academic officials and energy professionals attended the symposium atop Mount Ilgaz, a location Celik said beautifully supported the symposium’s message of clean environment and green energy.

“My research field is energy, and I wanted to organize this kind of event for the past two years at the prompting of Turkish energy professionals who thought it would be beneficial,” said Celik, a native of Turkey. “Three panels were featured during the symposium, each building off the other.

“Before generating energy, knowing how to consume energy is crucial, hence we started the program with energy efficiency,” he said. “The second panel discussed potential renewable energy resources. Finally, we had an energy politics panel where policies and regulations to further enhance energy efficiency and renewable energy initiatives were discussed.”

According to Celik, the Energy Symposium also allowed attendees to become aware of SIUE and its comprehensive School of Engineering.

“The SIUE School of Engineering already has a dual diploma program with Istanbul Technical University,” he said. “By spreading SIUE’s name in Turkey and highlighting our excellent academic offerings, we hope to open new paths for future agreements and collaborations.”

Municipalities of Ilgaz and Kursunlu, Cankiri Karatekin University, and the Center for Energy, Environment and Economy at Ozyegin University sponsored the event.

