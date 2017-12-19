SIUE gets $100,000 humanities grant

The National Endowment for the Humanities has awarded Southern Illinois University Edwardsville a two-year $100,000 Humanities Access Grant for the creation of an interdisciplinary curriculum focused on digital storytelling.

By building digital narratives about what it means to be a child, a teenager, and an adult, the project aims to create a conversation about how we can value difference and speak across generational divides.

Conversation Toward a Brighter Future, an expansion of an earlier program founded by Dr. Ed Hightower at the Mannie Jackson Center for the Humanities Foundation, will be led by the SIUE Interdisciplinary Research and Informatics Scholarship Center, in partnership with the Mannie Jackson foundation and the Madison County Regional Office of Education. Conversations Toward a Brighter Future began in 2016 following a summit to engage 200 students in discussions focused on the Jackson foundation’s four pillars — respect, dignity, understanding and forgiveness. Students were encouraged to think outside their comfort zones and consider how we must treat one another if we are to exist as a thriving society.

“MJCHF is excited to work with SIUE on this important initiative and we are thankful to the National Endowment for the Humanities for their support of our efforts and the ability to expand the program even further so that we can reach more students with these critical life skills,” Hightower said.

The National Endowment for the Humanities announced the grant Dec. 13 in a release detailing the $12.8 million it is providing in support of 253 humanities projects across the nation. The challenge grant requires organizers to raise a matching $100,000, over two years, to support the program’s $200,000 budget.

According to principal investigator Jessica DeSpain, associate professor in the College of Arts and Sciences’ Department of English Language and Literature, and co-director of SIUE’s IRIS Center, programming will be developed in collaboration with six Madison County school districts including Alton, East Alton-Wood River, Granite City, Venice, and Madison.

“Conversation Toward a Brighter Future begins from the position that there should be more understanding between generations,” DeSpain said. “With the complementary goal of increasing access to technology and engaging in the humanities, SIUE’s IRIS Center is proud to partner with the MJCHF and ROE. Together, we can make meaningful connections with local schools and reach underserved students. The MJCHF’s humanities mission is an ideal fit for the SIUE IRIS Center’s digital community engagement mission.”

The program will feature two main components: in-school curriculum and after-school digital storytelling studios. A teacher in each district will act as an on-site coordinator who will lead the project for approximately 25 students at each school. The IRIS Center will host training sessions, beginning summer 2018, for on-site coordinators and other interested educators at the Jackson center’s Alma Irene Aitch STEM Center in Edwardsville.

Digital storytelling brings together activities surrounding a central theme, including blogging, web design, podcasts, oral histories, video production and digital visualization. In the after-school studios, students will work with primary documents and archives, learn about digital ethics, and practice web development and other digitally embedded skills. They will also participate in field trips to interview people at universities, workplaces, and retirement facilities.

“This project’s digital storytelling studios will provide students the opportunity to interrogate generational differences while mastering valuable digital skills, thus empowering them to lead the conversation and reach audiences far beyond those found within the confines of the traditional classroom,” DeSpain said.

Additional program contributors from the SIUE IRIS Center include co-director and associate professor Kristine Hildebrandt, as well as Jill Anderson, associate professor and director of the secondary English education program; Katie Knowles, project manager; and Ben Ostermeier, technician.

During the second year of the Conversation Toward a Brighter Future program, the students’ stories will be shared with the broader community at a foundation summit.

