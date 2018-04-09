SIUE graduate program ranks among top five in nation

× Expand Graduate students in SIUE’s industrial-organizational psychology program surround faculty members (front center, from left) Elora Voyles, Catherine Daus, program director Joel Nadler, and Lynn Bartels.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s industrial-organizational psychology master’s program ranks among the top five in the nation for overall program quality, according to an objective study published by the Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology.

SIUE’s program, housed in the School of Education, Health and Human Behavior, was tabbed fourth in the national ranking that concentrated on master’s-level programs and applied experiences. Other relevant dimensions considered as strong contributors to overall program quality were curriculum, faculty experience/information, and student accomplishments and information.

“This ranking is an impressive honor, as the data were provided and analyzed by professors who understand what high-quality graduate programs look like,” Interim Dean Paul Rose said. “SIUE’s industrial-organizational psychology graduate program is infused with rigorous hands-on learning opportunities that support nearby organizations. The program faculty are recognized as experts who mentor students skillfully, and our accomplished students are sought after by employers.”

The rankings were published in The Industrial-Organizational Psychologist, which is produced by the premier professional organization of industrial-organizational psychologists.

“Our students greatly appreciate the dedication of our industrial-organizational psychology faculty, as do I,” added Betsy Meinz, professor and acting chair in the Department of Psychology. “I am thrilled to see that their efforts are also recognized by their professional peers.”

SIUE’s industrial-organizational master’s program offers a balanced blend of the scientist-practitioner model, requiring students to complete both a research-based thesis and several required practicum field hours. Faculty often incorporate graduate student authors in publications and projects.

“Our program places strong emphasis on experiential learning,” said Joel Nadler, associate professor and industrial-organizational psychology graduate program director. “All of our students complete a supervised practicum, applying what they learned during their first year of study to businesses throughout the St. Louis area. Additionally, the majority of the program’s courses include pro-bono projects working with local, small businesses, and nonprofits.”

Most graduates of the program leave with a master’s and go to work immediately in a corporate setting, either in a company human resources/personnel department, organizational development/training department, or as an organizational/management consultant.

For more information, visit the website.

