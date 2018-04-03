SIUE Graduate School to hold open house for prospective students

EDWARDSVILLE | Prospective students are invited to explore the possibilities of an advanced degree at the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Graduate Admissions Spring Open House from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 11, in the Morris University Center’s Meeting Room A.

According to the Council for Graduate Schools, an advanced degree can:

Influence how fast and far you can advance in your career

Increase your earnings and the amount of responsibility you assume

Enhance decision-making responsibilities

Provide greater career flexibility

The open house will feature information on SIUE’s more than 100 graduate programs, which include master’s degrees, post-baccalaureate certificates, specialist degrees, doctoral degrees and cooperative doctoral programs. Information will also be available on graduate admission requirements and financial support.

“SIUE’s diverse array of programs make it an excellent option for the pursuit of an advanced degree,” said Jim Monahan, director of graduate admissions at SIUE. “We invite prospective students to discover the many opportunities for educational advancement during our open house. Graduate admissions representatives will be on site and happy to discuss the admission process.”

The graduate school application fee will be waived for prospective graduate students who apply at the event — a savings of $40.

For additional information or to pre-register, visit the website. Interested students may also call (618) 650-3705 or email graduateadmissions@siue.edu.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter