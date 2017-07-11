SIUE hosts Camp College program

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s division of Enrollment Management and the Office of Undergraduate Admissions are hosting the Illinois Association for College Admission Counseling Camp College program through Friday on the SIUE campus.

Camp College provides Illinois rising seniors with the opportunity to learn about the college search and application process firsthand from college admission professionals and high school counselors. Activities take place in the Morris University Center, Peck Hall, Rendleman Hall, and Evergreen Hall.

“We are excited to welcome students and their guests to campus during these four days,” SIUE assistant director of admissions Kelley Brooks said. “We are sure they will see why SIUE is a great place to learn more about college and possibly be their college choice. In addition, they will also be able to see the welcoming atmosphere from all in the SIUE community.”

Participants learn about navigating a college fair, essay writing, identifying college fit and match, financial aid and other useful topics. In addition, campers are paired with a counselor-mentor who they retain for the 2017-18 school year.

The students stay in Bluff Hall for the duration of the camp, and enjoy breakfast and lunch each day in the Morris University Center.

For information about the camp, contact the SIUE Office of Admissions at (618) 650-3705.

