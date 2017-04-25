SIUE marks local students’ achievements

EDWARDSVILLE — The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Education, Health and Human Behavior honored student achievement and expressed gratitude for donor support during its annual Honors Day celebration April 22 in the Morris University Center Conference Center.

Approximately 200 students, parents, donors, sponsors, faculty and staff were in attendance as more than 40 students were awarded scholarships totaling nearly $11,000.

“Honors Day is an exciting opportunity to celebrate the many incredible achievements of our students,” said Curt Lox, the school’s dean. “We honor a number of truly outstanding young men and women for their academic accomplishments, and the students have the opportunity to celebrate with friends and family. These students have worked hard and dedicated their lives for several years to completing their degrees and Honors Day recognizes this commitment.”

Schoolwide honors were presented to Brighton native Alyson Siglock, a senior majoring in nutrition, who earned the award for Academic Achievement in memory of Lindsey Arnold-Zimmer and Riley William Zimmer. Granite City native Katie Terziovski, a senior majoring in elementary education, was presented the Donald A. and Robert C. Long Scholarship.

Students also were recognized from each of the school’s departments, including applied health, educational leadership, teaching and learning and psychology.

Two students in the Department of Teaching and Learning each earned two awards. East St. Louis native Rita Doublin earned the Miriam C. Dusenbery Outstanding Student Award and the Dr. Ruth W. Richardson Award. Waterloo native Deron Duncan earned the Thomas Wood Mosser Memorial Scholarship and the Excellence in Special Education Award in Memory of Adam Zimmer.

Graduating members of the school’s Dean’s Dozen were also acknowledged during the event.

“Our Dean’s Dozen consists of students who have been selected following a rigorous application and interview process,” Lox said. “Having the opportunity to work with these exceptional students is one of the highlights of my role as dean. These students have served as goodwill ambassadors, assisted in student recruitment and retention efforts, and proudly represented us at various campus functions. We are grateful for their commitment to the school and extend our sincere appreciation for their great work.”

Graduating members of the Dean’s Dozen include Robert Bragg (elementary education) of Granite City, Libby Fisher (psychology) of Clinton, Asia Gholar (speech pathology and audiology) of Crete, Ronald Henson (psychology) of Granite City, Michelle Ingram (early childhood education) of New Douglas, Serena Jones (speech pathology and audiology) of Godfrey, Sydney Jones (public health) of Belleville, Sarah Kreke (elementary education) of Bartelso, Claire Maciejewski (exercise science) of St. Louis, and Stephanie Webb (special education) of Troy.

More photos are on the school’s Facebook page.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter