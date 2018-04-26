SIUE marks students' achievements

× Expand Public health major Mica Coleman was recognized at the SEHHB Honors Celebration with the Academic Achievement in memory of Lindsey Arnold-Zimmer and Riley William Zimmer scholarship.

EDWARDSVILLE | The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Education, Health and Human Behavior spotlighted student achievement and recognized generous donor support during its annual Honors Celebration on April 21 in the Morris University Center.

Nearly $23,000 in scholarships and awards were presented, more than doubling last year’s total. More than 60 students studying in the departments of Teaching and Learning, Applied Health, Educational Leadership, and Psychology were honored.

“Award-winning students not only inspire their peers to work hard, but also inspire the faculty and staff who support students to continually improve their efforts,” Interim Dean Paul Rose said. “We are incredibly grateful to the donors and SIUE employees who make it possible for us to give so many awards to our students.”

Schoolwide scholarships were presented to public health major Mica Coleman of Glen Carbon; elementary education major Michelle Burrus of Assumption; elementary education major Holly Mays of Dix; early childhood education major Faith Gilchrist of Mount Vernon; elementary education major Amanda Middleton of Chicago; special education major Deron Duncan of Waterloo; speech-language pathology major Kaleigh Keck of Belleville; and psychology major Sophie Strasser of West Bend, Wis.

Graduating members of the Dean’s Dozen were also acknowledged. The students have served as goodwill ambassadors, assisted in student recruitment and retention efforts, and proudly represented the school at campus functions.

Special education major Lauryn Ritterbusch of Rochester earned the inaugural Dr. B. Lucy Engbretson Scholarship in honor of her dedication to the field of special education. The scholarship was established by Dr. Robert O. Engbretson and the Engbretsons’ children. It is awarded to undergraduate or graduate students in the Department of Teaching and Learning, with preference given to special education students working with children with learning disabilities or other special needs.

Robert O. Engbretson also sponsors two scholarships in the Department of Psychology. Recipients included graduate student Kristen Sleeper of Trenton and undergraduate Kelsey Walker of New Canton. Sleeper also earned the Dr. Richard P. Walsh Award and the Outstanding Graduate Co-Teacher Award. Walker was also presented the Stephen R. Dankenbring Award.

