SIUE nursing school awarded grant for WE CARE Clinic

Bernaix

The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Nursing has been awarded a four-year grant worth $2.6 million from the Health Resources and Services Administration in support of its WE CARE Clinic.

The clinic provides primary patient care on the East St. Louis Higher Education Campus. The grant will support the training of undergraduate baccalaureate nursing students and registered nurses in caring for clients in the community-based primary care, nurse-managed clinic.

Through the grant, SIUE students will focus on primary chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, asthma, tobacco use, mental health and substance abuse.

“The SIUE School of Nursing is thrilled to have received this funding from HRSA, as it will further enhance the WE CARE Clinic’s ability to offer citizens in the East St. Louis and surrounding communities much-needed patient-centered healthcare services focused on helping clients achieve improved self-management and follow-up care,” School of Nursing Dean Laura Bernaix said.

Advanced practice nurses, a collaborating physician, a licensed clinical social worker, and a doctorally prepared pharmacist provide full services to the clinic’s diverse clients. Along with students, the healthcare team works to promote chronic disease self-management by providing follow-up services, additional resources, client education and home management strategies to clients within the community.

“Each member of the WE CARE Clinic team believes that all patients deserve holistic, culturally competent care,” Associate Dean Roberta Harrison said. “One of the goals of this grant is to help nursing students and RNs in the community recognize the value in choosing a community-based practice in place of the traditional option in acute care facilities.”

A list of services available at the clinic can be found online. These include new offerings, such as:

The Asthma Trigger Assessment Program offers home trigger assessments and sponsors local events such as asthma care camps for children and their families

Chronic diabetes management classes are available through the support of a 2017 SIUE Meridian Society grant

Counseling services and anger management classes are offered by a licensed clinical social worker

The clinic, 601 James R. Thompson Blvd., Building D, Suite 2015 in East St. Louis, is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. Appointments are available by calling (618) 482-6959. Walk-ins are welcome.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter