SIUE offers more than $4 million in grants

In partnership with the Illinois Student Assistance Commission, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is making college more affordable for students with more than $4 million in new grants.

Qualified Illinois students can significantly reduce the cost of tuition and fees by combining SIUE academic awards with the new state-funded AIM HIGH Grant. The state of Illinois created the merit-based scholarship with a goal of attracting more high school graduates to in-state colleges and universities.

Newly admitted freshmen may receive as much as $2,500 per academic year, while newly admitted transfer students may receive as much as $3,000 per academic year. Prospective students should apply for admission by Dec. 1.

Continuing and returning SIUE students may be awarded AIM HIGH Grant Finish Line Awards worth as much as $2,000 per academic year. Returning students should apply for admission at least four weeks prior to the start of the term.

“SIUE remains committed to helping all students, and through this opportunity, we are hoping our new grant dollars will assist many more students,” said Todd Burrell, SIUE director of undergraduate admissions. “We encourage all prospective students to apply soon, as our preferential filing date is Saturday, Dec. 1.”

AIM HIGH funds can be used for tuition and fees for the fall and spring semesters, will not cover tuition and fees paid by a third party such as an employer, and may be awarded in addition to other SIUE scholarships such as Cougar Pride, Johnetta Haley and Provost, but may not be used in conjunction with SIUE’s full-ride Meridian Scholarship

According to rules established by ISAC, an eligible AIM HIGH applicant:

Is a resident of Illinois

Is a U.S. citizen or eligible non-citizen

Meets the minimum GPA or ACT/SAT score, and the SIUE grant eligibility and renewal criteria

Is or will be a full-time undergraduate, not yet received a baccalaureate degree or 135 credit hours

Is not in default on any student loan

Does not owe a refund or repayment on any state or federal grant or scholarship

Has filed a FAFSA and demonstrated need with household income no greater than six times the poverty guidelines

Funds will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis to students with the earliest FAFSA submission, so students are encouraged to apply as soon as possible. Students may file their FAFSA online with the new app, myStudentAid. Using the IRS Data Retrieval Tool will make it fast and easy (SIUE FAFSA code: 001759).

For more information, visit siue.edu/aim-high. Review additional funding opportunities at siue.edu/financial-aid.

