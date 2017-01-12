SIUE online health care programs get high marks

EDWARDSVILLE — The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville online master’s in health care informatics and the School of Nursing’s RN to BS have received national recognition.

The online master’s in health care informatics has been ranked among the nation’s top 25 by bestcolleges.com.

Health care informatics professionals integrate the worlds of medicine and technology by combining their expertise in data management, patient care and information technology systems. The master’s in health care informatics emphasizes the application of state-of-the-art computing technologies to health care.

“The success of our fully online master of science in health care informatics program is the result of a combined effort involving the faculty, administration, information technology personnel and community health care partners,” said Frank Lyerla, director of the master’s of health care informatics program. “Our collaborative approach ensures the program is producing marketable graduates ready to meet industry needs and fill healthcare informatics positions.”

The ranking criteria included academic quality, affordability and online programming.

“It is significant to note that SIUE developed this program in a corporate partnership with BJC Health Care in 2010 to ensure their workforce would be well-trained to meet demands related to implementing electronic health records and securing patient data across the system,” said Mary Ettling, interim director of educational outreach. “While the program has evolved in format to accommodate the demands of working adults, our partnership with BJC still allows students to complete coursework online, to apply newly learned skills in their workplace and to advance to new positions within the BJC system.”

For information, visit siue.edu/healthcare-informatics or contact Lyerla at flyerla@siue.edu.

U.S. News gives high ranking to online nursing program

The School of Nursing’s RN to BS jumped 22 percent in the U.S. News & World Report annual ranking of top online bachelor’s programs.

In its 2017 Best Online Bachelor’s Programs list released Jan. 10, U.S. News ranked the program 68th among 308 schools nationally, placing it among the top five online bachelor’s programs in Illinois.

Dr. Laura Bernaix, dean of the School of Nursing, said the rankings reflect the school’s continued commitment to providing excellent academic programs that prepare nurses to practice in a challenging and dynamic health care environment.

“To see such a dramatic improvement in rankings in only our second year of participating in this survey is quite an honor,” Bernaix said. “This accomplishment is a testimony to the hard work and dedication of our faculty in providing a high-quality, affordable and accessible education to students throughout the region.”

Rankings for the top online learning programs were based on faculty credentials and training, student engagement, admissions selectivity, peer reputation, and student services and technology.

bestcolleges.com

usnews.com