SIUE organization participates in philanthropy efforts

During February, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Students Today, Alumni Tomorrow will join hundreds of educational institutions to participate in Student Engagement and Philanthropy Month, a global initiative designed to increase student understanding of philanthropy and grow engagement on campuses.

The initiative is organized by the Council for Advancement and Support of Education and its CASE Affiliated Student Advancement Programs. Institutions from the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and other countries will participate in the event by creating student activities to thank donors and raise awareness of the importance of giving back to their institutions while building community on campus. Activities include “thank-a-thons,” social media campaigns and student messaging on what giving means to them.

SIUE is hosting a Thank-A-Giver social media-driven scavenger hunt across campus representing the tangible impact donors have on SIUE. A Tanks for Thanks day is set for Wednesday, Feb. 22, at the Morris University Center where students can earn a tank top for filling out donor thank-you cards. A weekly information table will be in the MUC, raising awareness about the importance of private giving.

Student Engagement and Philanthropy Month is an initiative to grow student understanding of philanthropy and how giving makes an impact on the current operations of their institutions. It is also meant to increase student engagement in giving now and as future alumni. The initiative is part of CASE’s goal to foster and enhance student involvement in all areas of advancement — including fundraising, alumni relations, communications and marketing. CASE has sponsored similar annual initiatives since 2013.

