SIUE Pink Zone effort raises more than $7,000

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville women’s basketball and SIUE Pink Zone joined forces to raise awareness and funds for Susan G. Komen Missouri, contributing more than $7,000 toward a cure.

Fundraising events were capped by the women’s and men’s basketball teams as they played Jacksonville State on Feb. 4 in the Vadalabene Center. Breast cancer survivors were honored during the women’s game.

Other Pink Zone events throughout January and February included a fan reception, Dining for the Cure at local restaurants, as well as a coach’s challenge, free-throw challenge, basket raffle, shirt sales and more.

To donate to Susan G. Komen, visit siuecougars.com.

