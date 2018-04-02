SIUE Police Department boosts security at dental school

The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Police Department began staffing the SIU School of Dental Medicine in Alton with one patrol officer on duty 24 hours per day on a daily basis effective today. The SIUE Police Department will have a sub-post in the school’s Building 271.

“The SIUE Police Department strives to provide the highest-quality police service to keep our students, faculty, staff, and guests safe,” Chief Kevin Schmoll said. “We are committed to serving our community.”

“I would like to express my appreciation and that of the School of Dental Medicine to Chancellor Randy Pembrook, Vice Chancellor Rich Walker, Chief Schmoll and all others who worked so diligently to make this happen,” dental school Dean Bruce E. Rotter said. “In a time when public safety cannot be taken for granted, it is reassuring to have our officers actively working toward that goal on the Alton campus.”

The SIUE Police Department is a community-oriented law enforcement agency comprising 43 sworn police officers and 9 civilian employees. SIUE police officers are certified law enforcement officers with full investigatory and arrest authority granted by Illinois law.

The police department is open and accessible to the university community 24 hours daily and has its own telecommunication unit, which dispatches police officers to calls for service. Contact the SIUE Police Department at (618) 650-3324 or police@siue.edu.

