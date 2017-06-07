SIUE police personnel run to benefit Special Olympics

× Expand (From left) Dispatcher Kathleen Pont, Lt. Lisa Johnson, Detective Phil Ragsdale, Sgt. Mark Ferrell and Sgt. Adam Severit participate in the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics. Severit is holding the torch.

Five members of the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Police Department participated in the Law Enforcement Torch Run on June 5 to benefit Special Olympics Illinois.

Sgt. Mark Ferrell, Lt. Lisa Johnson, dispatcher Kathleen Pont, detective Phil Ragsdale and Sgt. Adam Severit all ran in the event, starting at The Bank of Edwardsville, 330 W. Vandalia St., and ending at the SIUE Cougar statue.

The annual intrastate relay’s purpose is to raise money and gain awareness for Special Olympics athletes.

“We are always honored to take part in this wonderful event,” SIUE Police Chief Kevin Schmoll said. “We have participated in the Torch Run for more than 20 years and are extremely proud of the financial contribution made for this incredibly worthy cause.”

The run is the single largest year-round fundraising vehicle benefiting Special Olympics Illinois. It has raised nearly $43 million over 31 years while increasing awareness of Special Olympics athletes and their accomplishments.

soill.org/law-enforcement-torch-run

