SIUE police, pharmacy school take back 39 pounds of prescription drugs

The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Police Department and School of Pharmacy collected approximately 39 pounds of prescription drugs in a drug takeback program Oct. 26 on the Alton, Edwardsville and East St. Louis Center campuses. It was the largest amount collected this year in the program.

“This is an extremely important service to our community, as prescription drugs are the number one abused controlled substance in our country,” SIUE Police Chief Kevin Schmoll said. “This program allows for proper disposal and gets prescription drugs out of the hands of the people who may abuse them.”

The takeback program provides a safe alternative to disposing approved medications, thereby keeping the medications out of children’s hands, landfills and water supplies.

The SIUE Police Department has a pharmaceutical disposal receptacle from Illinois American Water and the Drug Free Coalition of Madison County available to the public year-round and every day. The drop box is in the SIUE Police Department lobby at 99 Supporting Services Road.

Items that will not be accepted are needles and sharps, mercury thermometers, biomedical waste, compressed gas containers, aerosol cans or medications from businesses, physicians’ offices or clinics.

For information about the drop box, call the SIUE Police Department at (618) 650-3324.

