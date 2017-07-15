SIUE professor inducted as association fellow

× Expand (From left) Valerie Griffin, assistant clinical professor and coordinator of the family nurse practitioner program, stands with her sponsor Mary M. Aruda during the induction ceremony.

The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Nursing’s Valerie Griffin, assistant clinical professor and coordinator of the family nurse practitioner program, was inducted into the Fellows of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners in late June during the association’s 2017 National Conference in Philadelphia. Griffin’s induction highlights her as a visionary in her field.

Griffin credits her sponsors for helping her reach this achievement.

“I was nominated by my colleague, Mary M. Aruda, PhD, who I met through volunteer service on a content expert panel for the American Nurses Credentialing Center,” Griffin said. “The highlight of this year’s conference for me was reconnecting with her. She is inspiring and encouraging to me as a professional. For her to be present and to walk me onto the stage the night of the induction, and present the Fellows medallion to me meant so much.

“My secondary sponsor was unable to be present, but sent a text to me immediately after I left the stage,” Griffin said. “Knowing that she was thinking about me during this special ceremony also spoke to the professionalism and support of these people who have guided me to this honor. In her place, another friend walked me to the stage. Having supportive, encouraging people surround you along your career is important to your success in reaching your goals.”

The association’s Fellow program recognition honors Griffin’s outstanding contributions to health care through her main focus areas of education and policy, some of which include:

Service on the association’s Pediatric Primary Care Nurse Practitioner content expert panel consisting of experts in the pediatric primary care role

Industry publications highlighting the evolving role of the pediatric nurse practitioner, which has a direct impact on content required for nurse practitioner programs

Service on U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis’ Women’s Advisory Board, which advises the congressman on issues affecting women and children, and assists him in advancing the needs of Illinois families

Participation in a mission trip to Haiti to begin plans for a permanent interdisciplinary health care system that would provide ongoing care to the St. Marc community using the expertise, resources and labor of multiple medical mission teams

Foundational leadership on a program that will allow family nurse practitioner students at SIUE to have an interprofesssional synthesis clinical experience in Haiti

