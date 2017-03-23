SIUE professor receives teaching award

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Kristine Hildebrandt, professor in the College of Arts and Sciences’ Department of English Language and Literature, was presented the 2017 Paul Simon Outstanding Teacher-Scholar Award at the Paul Simon luncheon Tuesday, March 21, during the 21st annual Graduate School Spring Research Symposium.

The award demonstrates the belief that to be a good teacher, one must also be a good scholar. Named in honor of famed Illinois politician Paul Simon, it recognizes significant achievements in research and the integration of that research into teaching and mentoring.

“When I began my appointment at SIUE, I was struck by the ways that faculty are encouraged and incentivized to not only bring their research into the classroom, but also to bring students to the research laboratory, whatever the discipline may be, and whatever that laboratory may look like,” Hildebrandt said. “It is a great honor to receive this award, but it is not my award alone. It is a result of all of the collaborations I’ve had with other faculty and students.”

Since beginning her tenure at SIUE in 2008, Hildebrandt’s grant activities have resulted in more than $497,000 in externally funded grants and $51,000 in internal grants. She received SIUE’s first National Science Foundation CAREER Award, which is both highly competitive and prestigious. Hildebrandt is leading two National Science Foundation-sponsored collaborative research teams.

In addition to an extensive list of publications, conference presentations and research projects, Hildebrandt co-founded and co-directs the Interdisciplinary Research and Informatics Scholarship Center. Since its launch in 2010, she had mentored through the center more than 12 undergraduates and six graduate students.

“It’s clear to me that all students who work with Kristine Hildebrandt experience their voice being valued and heard,” said Jessica Krim, associate professor and secondary education program director in the Department of Teaching and Learning. “Kristine provides not only the opportunity for them to speak up and speak out, but also uses technology-savvy venues to maximize the research of their words.”

During the recognition luncheon, 2016 Paul Simon Teacher-Scholar awardee Cristina De Meo, professor in the Department of Chemistry, was the featured speaker. She emphasized her strong commitment to the teacher-scholar philosophy and the power of collaboration.

The daylong Spring Research Symposium celebrates and showcases the research and creative activities taking place at SIUE.

Gregory Fields, professor in the Department of Philosophy, delivered the morning keynote address: “Recent Work in Native Heritage Studies, and Thoughts on Research in These Challenging Times for Higher Education.”

The symposium also included a speed networking event on the topic of population health, development and wellness research. Graduate student researchers also presented posters and creative exhibits displaying their scholarly activities. A scholarly activity SLAM offered an opportunity for graduate and professional students to present their research in an upbeat and engaging format.

Psychology master’s candidate Melissa Beyer earned first place in the competition for her presentation on the language of sexual assault and the therapeutic relationship. Second place went to Anahid Omran, who is pursuing a master’s in chemistry. Molly McCready, a student in the environmental sciences graduate program, achieved the people’s choice award.

“The SLAM event was a great opportunity because so often we get immersed in the academic research aspect of our project,” McCready said. “But it’s important for us to be able to deliver our findings to a wider audience outside of that academic study.”

The day’s events ended with a special reception hosted by Chancellor Randy Pembrook honoring faculty and staff who submitted external grants and recognizing first-time principal investigators.

