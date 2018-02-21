SIUE ranks 11th in nation for campus safety

× Expand The National Council for Home Safety and Security’s 2018 Safest College Campuses ranked SIUE 11th in the nation and No. 1 in Illinois for institutions with more than 10,000 students.

EDWARDSVILLE — Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is ranked 11th nationally among the National Council for Home Safety and Security’s 2018 Safest College Campuses in the U.S. for institutions with more than 10,000 students. SIUE was No. 1 in Illinois and ranked ahead of all institutions in Missouri.

“We understand that when parents and students select a university, campus safety is a primary consideration,” SIUE Chancellor Randy Pembrook said. “We are proud of SIUE’s commitment to safety, and the collaboration of the SIUE Police Department with local and regional law enforcement agencies to provide a safe environment.”

Alarms.org created the ranking using the most recent data from the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting and the Campus Safety Security Survey put out by the U.S. Department of Education. Nearly all accredited institutions were considered in the project, save for those with enrollment under 10,000 students, and others for which a significant amount of data was unavailable.

Each institution’s safety score was calculated by analyzing crimes reported by universities, including rapes, robberies, assaults, burglaries, motor vehicle theft and arson. Also factoring into the safety score were violent and property crime rates for the cities in which the schools were located, and the number of law enforcement officers employed by the institution per 1,000 students.

“The safety and security of SIUE’s students, faculty, staff and guests is first and foremost in everything that we do,” SIUE Police Chief Kevin Schmoll said. “It is our responsibility to the SIUE community to maintain a safe campus environment.”

SIUE is committed to safety and has invested in safety technology, such as the Rave Guardian app, to maintain a secure campus. SIUE police officers are academy trained and engaged in a community policing program. Under the SIUE Campus Violence Prevention Plan, there are more than 80 emergency phones on campus.

