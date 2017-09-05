SIUE receives 2017 Higher Education Excellence in Diversity award

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville has received the 2017 Higher Education Excellence in Diversity award from INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine, the oldest and largest diversity-focused publication in higher education. This is the fourth consecutive year SIUE has earned the distinction.

As a recipient of the annual HEED Award — a national honor recognizing U.S. colleges and universities that demonstrate an outstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion — SIUE will be featured along with 79 other recipients in the November 2017 edition of INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine.

“Dr. Venessa Brown’s leadership in the Office of Institutional Diversity and Inclusion reinforces SIUE’s mission of shaping a changing world within our campus community,” SIUE Chancellor Randy Pembrook said. “I would also like to thank the Diversity Council, which represents many different groups, for their work in promoting and enhancing diversity at SIUE. To be honored in this fashion for the fourth consecutive year underlines the strength of the university’s commitment.”

The magazine selected SIUE based on its exemplary diversity and inclusion initiatives, and the ability to embrace a broad definition of diversity on campus, including gender, race, ethnicity, veterans, people with disabilities, members of the LGBT community, and others.

“SIUE values and appreciates a diverse and inclusive campus community,” said Dr. Venessa A. Brown, associate chancellor for Institutional Diversity and Inclusion. “We are intentional about discussing various issues in our state, region, nation and world that impact our campus culture. Our strong commitment to diverse programming, and our diversity and inclusion online learning community position SIUE as a model for the region.”

Brown listed examples of upcoming diversity programs at SIUE:

Book Club Speak Right On: Conjuring the Slave Narrative of Dred Scott, Sept. 8 and 22

Open Campus Community Conversations, Sept. 8 and 29

National Day of Encouragement, Sept. 12

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage at SIUE, Sept. 18

Fall Conference: Race Dynamics & Racism on Today’s Campus, Oct. 10

Celebrating National Coming Out Day, Oct. 11

United Nations Day, Oct. 11

Celebrating National Disability Employment Awareness Month, Oct. 25

World AIDS Day, Dec. 1

“The HEED Award process consists of a comprehensive and rigorous application that includes questions relating to the recruitment and retention of students and employees — and best practices for both — continued leadership support for diversity, and other aspects of campus diversity and inclusion,” magazine publisher Lenore Pearlstein said. “We take a holistic approach to reviewing each application in deciding who will be named a HEED Award recipient. Our standards are high, and we look for institutions where diversity and inclusion are woven into the work being accomplished every day across their campus.”

For information about the magazine, visit insightintodiversity.com.

