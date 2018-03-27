SIUE School of Business celebrates record $200,000 in donor support

× Expand TheBANK of Edwardsville’s Robert Schwartz (left) stands alongside all 10 SIUE students receiving TheBANK of Edwardsville Scholarship, as well as School of Business Interim Dean Tim Schoenecker (back right).

The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Business recognized record donor support with scholarships worth more than $200,000 during its 14th annual Scholarships and Awards Program on March 21.

Awards were presented to approximately 100 students pursuing degrees in accounting, business administration, computer management and information systems, economics and finance, and marketing.

School of Business Interim Dean Tim Schoenecker welcomed sponsors, faculty, administrators, student recipients, parents, and guests. He expressed gratitude for the generous donors who play a vital role in student success.

“Today we celebrate the academic achievements of the School of Business’ finest students,” Schoenecker said. “We are confident these students are going to achieve great things.

“We appreciate our donors’ friendship and generosity,” he said. “It is crucial that we continue to secure scholarships, both annual and endowed, to attract and retain outstanding students by offering the highest quality business education.”

The program’s guest speaker was Robert Schwartz, senior vice president of retail banking at TheBANK of Edwardsville and SIUE School of Business Advisory Board member.

“The quality of SIUE students is at a high level, particularly in intelligence, desire and work ethic,” Schwartz said. “You should be proud that you were chosen to receive a scholarship for your scholastic achievements, extra-curricular involvement or because someone sees potential in you.”

Schwartz underscored SIUE’s positive impact on the local economy, regional growth, and quality of life. He closed by reading thank-you notes he received from scholarship recipients.

“For donors, the real return on investment is you, the students, who will become productive, creative, successful members of the workforce and society,” he added. “We want you to maximize opportunities, strive to be active and engaged students, focus on your studies, embrace diversity and lend a helping hand to those who need it. When you achieve success, I encourage you to pay it forward by helping the next generation.”

SIUE Chancellor Randy Pembrook also extended his heartfelt thanks to the donors who support students as they develop skills that will help them shape a changing world.

“Access to a college education in the 21st century is everything,” Pembrook said. “A college degree is the best determiner for how you will do financially. Reflect on the gift you have received today and remember to pay it forward. I challenge you to make a difference in your community, your profession and the world.”

