SIUE School of Engineering Honors Day recognizes achievements

(From left) Alumnus and presenter Vicki LaRose poses with Jennifer Rasbury, the recipient of the Vicki S. LaRose Engineering Scholarship, and School of Engineering Dean Dr. Cem Karacal.

Senior Jonah Gaffner of Greenville was the featured student speaker during the School of Engineering Honors Day Program.

The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Engineering celebrated its outstanding faculty members and students during its annual Honors Day Program on Sunday, April 2, in the Meridian Ballroom.

The program honored 47 students with scholarships worth $36,850. It also highlighted the school’s fall 2016 dean’s list recipients, and acknowledged faculty members for outstanding teaching, research and service.

“We sincerely appreciate the generous contributions of our community partners and individual donors, which provide valuable support for our students as they develop into innovative and effective future engineering professionals,” said Cem Karacal, the engineering school's dean.

Honors Day addresses were presented by Xin Wang, assistant professor in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, and outstanding researcher award recipient, along with alumna and scholarship donor Vicki LaRose, who achieved a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from SIUE in 1990.

Senior Jonah Gaffner of Greenville represented his fellow students at the podium, offering appreciation on their behalf to faculty, parents and classmates.

“As educators, you embody the ideal of a servant leader,” Gaffner told faculty members in the audience. “Day in and day out, you stand in front of a classroom and lead a new generation of engineers. You are actively serving us through your insight and wisdom about the engineering trade, and for that, we thank you.”

To his classmates, Gaffner emphasized that life is a learning process.

“It is my hope that you recognize that with me, so that we are able to strive together to become engineers who are able to look outside of ourselves and serve others, invest in others, and lead others well. Life is a gift that keeps on giving, especially when you are giving of yourself to others.”

Brent Vaughn, laboratory specialist and lecturer in the Department of Civil Engineering, was acknowledged for his Outstanding Service to the school.

Outstanding Teacher awardees recognized during the program included Nader Panahshahi, professor of civil engineering; Igor Crk, assistant professor of computer science; Anne Werner, associate professor of construction; Tim York, assistant professor of electrical and computer engineering; Sinan Onal, assistant professor of industrial engineering; and Jeff Darabi, associate professor of mechanical engineering.

