SIUE School of Pharmacy dedicates Clinical Training Center

× Expand Pharmacy Advisory Board officers Chris Smith, president and CEO Smith Family Holdings; Steven Peipert, Brighton Pharmacy owner; School of Pharmacy Dean Gireesh Gupchup and Heather Fitzgerald, Walgreens Healthcare specialty supervisor.

The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Pharmacy dedicated its new Clinical Training Center in late April. The school hosted a dedication reception and demonstration after a meeting of the Pharmacy Advisory Board with board members, faculty and staff in attendance.

“It is important for our pharmacy students to have the skills for daily operations in the pharmacies,” said Jing Fan, pharmacy school assistant dean for academic affairs and clinical associate professor of pharmacy practice. “The SIUE School of Pharmacy wants to prepare students to be able to interact with patients and other health care providers, such as physicians and nurses.

“This Clinical Training Center is one of the places in the school where students develop their verbal communication skills, written documentation skills and use self-reflection for professional growth.”

Five encounter rooms are equipped with a computer, a phone, and camera. Students can use the computer to access electronic health records, drug information and write notes for documentation of care. They can interact with patients or other health care providers over the phone, in person or via videoconferencing in these rooms. Those interactions can be recorded, so students can self-evaluate their own performance as well as provide feedback through peer evaluation.

Faculty also are able to review the recordings from skills-based exams. The rooms are also used for interprofessional activities with other health professional students. Instructors use the debriefing room to lead discussions after the students complete their encounters and come back together.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter