SIUE School of Pharmacy presents white coats to Class of 2021

× Expand The SIUE School of Pharmacy Class of 2021 gathers for a class photo.

The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Pharmacy presented 84 students comprising its class of 2021 with their professional white coats during the 12th White Coat Ceremony on Sept. 15 in the Morris University Center’s Meridian Ballroom.

The official garment acknowledges the students’ important entrance into the doctor of pharmacy degree program. During the ceremony, the students expressed their commitment to the service-focused profession by reciting the Pledge of Professionalism.

“The coats you wear today are a symbol, or outward manifestation, of professionalism,” said Gireesh Gupchup, the pharmacy school’s dean. “It’s what’s inside the white coat that truly matters.

“The essence of professionalism is in your heart and mind, and in the acknowledgment of responsibility that you accept each day when you provide accurate, caring service to your patients,” Gupchup said. “I believe that you will find that providing service is the highest calling of our profession.”

The white coats symbolically represent the class of 2021’s transition from students to student pharmacists.

The evening’s keynote speaker was Cynthia Boyle, professor and chair of the Department of Pharmacy at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore. The presenting sponsor was Shop ‘n Save Pharmacy.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter