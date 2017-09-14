SIUE School of Pharmacy to host Blood Pressure Blitz for businesses

× Expand SIUE School of Pharmacy alumnus Emily Mahill performs blood pressure screenings at Eaker’s Barber Shop while participating in a previous Blood Pressure Blitz.

EDWARDSVILLE — The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Pharmacy and the city of Edwardsville will host Blood Pressure Blitz 2017, a citywide wellness event, on Friday, Oct. 27.

Sixteen teams of third- and fourth-year pharmacy students, paired with a faculty pharmacist, will travel to local businesses to perform blood pressure screenings for employees at no cost.

Businesses wishing to participate should contact the pharmacy school’s Jennifer Koehne at (618) 650-5164 or jekoehn@siue.edu by Friday, Oct. 6.

“Hypertension is extremely prevalent, with nearly 90 percent of Americans suffering from the disease at some point in their life,” said Chris Lynch, professor and director of clinical programs in the pharmacy school. “Since it typically has no symptoms, many working-age adults may unknowingly have the disease.”

In previous years, pharmacy students have measured more than 420 blood pressures during the event. They have also provided valuable patient education and discovered cases of undiagnosed blood hypertension.

“This is a reverse health fair event, with providers going to the participants to quickly and accurately measure employees’ blood pressures,” Lynch said. “We invite area businesses to join our efforts to root out undiagnosed or undertreated high blood pressure by allowing us to offer checks for their employees during Blood Pressure Blitz 2017.”

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter