SIUE Science Building East rededication set for Sept. 21

× Expand SIUE students Nicole Lindsey and Ronald Taylor with physics professor Abdullatif Hamad in the laser lab

The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville College of Arts and Sciences will host a Science Showcase from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21 as it celebrates the $70 million renovation of the Science Building East. The renovation focused on teaching and research facilities in the Departments of Physics, Mathematics and Statistics, and the STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) Resource Center

“We are proud of the investment in science and math-related education that has been made through these construction and facility upgrades, and we look forward to sharing our facilities,” Dean Greg Budzban said. “SIUE is a remarkable educational resource for students in the region and is sometimes overlooked. Our world-class faculty wants to change that.”

A ribbon-cutting will occur at 6 p.m. followed by a reception with hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar. SIUE Chancellor Randy Pembrook and Budzban will speak at approximately 6:40 p.m. in lecture hall 1136. Tours of the science complex will be available, so visitors will experience interactive exhibits in state-of-the-art labs and classrooms. The STEM Resource Center, with materials available to local/regional teachers, will also be open.

RSVP by contacting Kyle Moore at (618) 650-5048 or kymoore@siue.edu. Free parking will be available in Lot A.

