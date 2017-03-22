SIUE senior receives public health award

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville senior Megan Kaiser has been named Outstanding Undergraduate Major of the Year through the university’s public health program.

The award is co-sponsored by Eta Sigma Gamma, the national health education honorary society, and the National Commission for Health Education Credentialing Inc.

Kaiser, of Normal, will graduate from SIUE in May with a bachelor in public health, including a minor in business administration. Her achievement marks the second consecutive year an SIUE student has been recognized with the national award.

“Megan is an outstanding student who has demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities as a three-year member and current president of SIUE’s ESG chapter,” said Jennifer Caumiant, instructor in the Department of Applied Health and Eta Sigma Gamma adviser. “I am thrilled that Megan is receiving this award. Two SIUE student winners in two years reflects the quality of our program and dedication to our ESG chapter.”

“I am tremendously passionate about my chosen field and ESG, so it meant a great deal to me to receive this award,” Kaiser said. “After taking my first class in the public health program, I knew this is where I was meant to be and what I was supposed to do. I love the genuine passion my peers, professors and I share to make the world a better, healthier place.”

Kaiser will accept the prestigious award during the Society for Public Health Education Conference on Friday, March 31, in Denver.

“I am excited that this award is recognizing the hard work I have put into my degree and field of study throughout my college career, but I am even more excited for the doors it opens,” Kaiser said. “This award gives me the opportunity to attend one of the largest annual public health conferences, and learn from and network with brilliant professionals in my field.”

Upon graduation, Kaiser will be focusing on tobacco prevention as a full-time employee of the Madison County Health Department, where she currently interns.

