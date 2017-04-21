SIUE tabbed a top 10 best online college

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is among the top 10 Best Online Colleges in Illinois, according to ranking and review online publication College Choice.

SIUE was tabbed ninth out of 23 universities in the state. Rankings were based predominantly on academic quality, as well as return on investment.

“This ranking is a wonderful acknowledgment of SIUE’s strong and innovative academic offerings,” said Scott Belobrajdic, associate vice chancellor for enrollment management. “We continue to see increasing enrollment in these programs and remain committed to providing our students with a valuable educational experience by offering quality courses and excellent instruction.”

SIUE’s online degree programs include one undergraduate degree, five graduate degrees, one doctoral degree and a certificate option.

Among the top programs highlighted by College Choice were the School of Nursing’s accelerated RN to BSN, master’s in nursing - health care and nursing administration, and doctor of nursing practice.

“Receiving this recognition further validates what our students tell us,” said Laura Bernaix, dean of the SIUE School of Nursing. “Our online programs combine quality instruction with high accessibility, thereby preparing graduates who are well-positioned for advance practices roles, and meeting the region’s workforce and health care needs.”

The statewide ranking emphasized SIUE’s convenient, asynchronous 8-week and 16-week formats that offer flexibility for working professionals and others with busy schedules.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter