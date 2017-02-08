SIUE teacher candidates named Noyce Scholars

× Expand The 2016-2017 Noyce Math and Science Scholars include (from left) Lucas Meyer of Staunton, Mona Tedder of Granite City, Nicole Dowell of Cahokia, Amanda Parga of Greenview, Holly Owens of Edwardsville, Amelia Teare of Kirkwood, Mo., Marie Gipson of Creal Springs and Breanna Blackwell of New Berlin.

A new cohort of eight Southern Illinois University Edwardsville undergraduates, who aspire to be math and science educators, have been named Noyce Scholars through the Noyce Math and Science Scholarship Programs.

Through the program, the students will have the opportunity to participate in an enhanced curriculum and engage in a professional learning community.

The teacher candidates include math scholars Nicole Dowell of Cahokia and Mona Tedder of Granite City. The science scholars are Lucas Meyer of Staunton, Amanda Parga of Greenview, Holly Owens of Edwardsville, Amelia Teare of Kirkwood, Mo., Marie Gipson of Creal Springs, and Breanna Blackwell of New Berlin.

“Noyce scholars are empowered to be leaders in their field: influencing, facilitating and inspiring the next generation of scientists, mathematicians, educators and critical thinkers,” said Jessica Krim, associate professor in the Department of Teaching and Learning, and Noyce Science Scholarship program director.

The SIUE Robert Noyce Scholarship Program was created with two grants totaling $2.2 million from the National Science Foundation. Scholars receive $11,500 for educational expenses annually for up to two years, along with additional support through mentoring by expert teachers, travel to professional conferences and other resources.

“This program graduates and certifies qualified, confident secondary STEM teachers to serve in high-needs rural and urban communities in the southwestern Illinois region,” said Liza Cummings, assistant professor in the Department of Teaching and Learning, and Noyce Math Scholarship program director.

The program is a partnership of the SIUE College of Arts and Sciences, the School of Education, Health and Human Behavior, and the SIUE STEM Center, along with master teachers, community-based organizations, and cooperating school districts. Its goals include:

• Recruiting highly qualified STEM students who demonstrate an aptitude for teaching mathematics and science

• Providing the students with an enhanced experience in STEM education and research

• Supplying high-needs middle and high schools with exemplary science educators

• Increasing outreach in southwestern Illinois communities

• Disseminating project findings for use in other STEM education settings

Both the math and science programs are accepting applications for students who will be juniors and seniors in fall 2017.

SIUENoyce.org

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter