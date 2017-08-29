SIUE to host Fresh Check program

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville will host Fresh Check Day, an event designed to bring the campus community together to “check-in” on the mental health and wellness of college students.

SIUE’s Fresh Check Day will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, when the Stratton Quadrangle will be transformed into an expo-like atmosphere to bring together interactive exhibits combined with food, prizes, and giveaways.

“Fresh Check Day will bring together our campus community to engage in topics related to mental health in an open, affirming manner,” said Lisa Thompson-Gibson, a member of the planning committee and project coordinator of SIUE’s iCare suicide prevention initiative. “We are excited to provide a forum to expand personal wellness while learning how to be supportive of others’ mental health.”

A concept created by the Jordan Porco Foundation, the event is free and has been organized by iCare with the support of SIUE Counseling Services and the SIUE Schools of Pharmacy and Nursing. The event is a collaborative effort among the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs, Student Fitness Center, Active Minds, College of Psychiatric and Neurologic Pharmacists, Student Government, Campus Activities Board, Gay Straight Alliance and Safe Zone, fraternities and sororities, Student Art Therapy Association, SIUE Police Department, and the Prevention Education and Advocacy Center.

Booths will feature peer-to peer messaging in a positive, community-focused setting. This year’s event will include a DJ and separate half-hour Zumba and yoga demonstrations at 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., respectively.

Popsicles and bottled water will be provided. The Dining Services food truck will also be on hand. Rain will move the event to the Morris University Center Goshen Lounge.

The SIUE Schools of Pharmacy and Nursing, and SIUE Counseling Services received a Campus Suicide Prevention Grant through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration in 2015. The grant allowed SIUE to introduce the SIUE iCARE suicide prevention initiative, an aggressive, multi-tiered approach to increase awareness and education on recognition of at-risk behaviors of students in crisis, improve campus policies and procedures for assisting these students, and reduce negative stigmas of counseling and help-seeking.

For more information, contact Thompson-Gibson at (618) 650-2842 or lithomp@siue.edu.

