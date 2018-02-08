SIUE trustees approve 4 percent tuition increase

× Expand SIUE entry sign

The Southern Illinois University Board of Trustees on Thursday approved a 4 percent tuition increase for all new undergraduate students at SIUE, effective fall 2018. The board met on the Edwardsville campus.

Tuition for the 2018-19 academic year will result in a $351 increase over last year for newly entering undergraduates on the Edwardsville campus.

With the increase, the annual tuition rate will be $9,123 for new full-time undergraduate students (15 hours per semester) entering fall 2018. Undergraduate students in a guaranteed tuition plan will see no increase in their annual tuition rate.

“We have traditionally been the lowest-cost public, four-year higher education institution in Illinois, and we remain committed to offering our constituents the best educational experience at the most affordable price,” SIUE Chancellor Randy Pembrook said.

In fall 2017, in-state tuition became available to all new and continuing domestic undergraduate students. Offering in-state tuition to out-of-state students streamlines tuition rates and produces less confusing rate structures, while broadening the institution’s recruiting opportunities.

Beginning fall 2018, all domestic graduate students will be charged the in-state graduate tuition rate of $7,917.60 (12 hours per semester). A $304.80 annual increase (4 percent) was approved for graduate students for the coming fall. This strategy positions the university to compete for outstanding graduate talent that supports mission-critical faculty research and undergraduate instruction. It also allows the university’s online graduate programs to better compete for a critical share of this growing and evolving national market.

International students will continue to be assessed a 2.5 times surcharge on the in-state rate, unless they qualify for an alternate tuition rate.

School of Dental Medicine tuition will remain the same. In-state SDM students will pay an annual tuition of $29,998.

The School of Pharmacy will offer the in-state tuition rate to all new and continuing domestic pharmacy students beginning fall 2018. This addresses the declining number of pharmacy school applicants nationally and allows the SOP to recruit students on a national scale. With a $292 increase (1.2 percent), SOP students will pay an annual tuition of $23,740.

Fee changes

The Board of Trustees also approved fee-related changes for the Edwardsville campus for the fall and spring terms of the 2018-19 academic year. The changes involved instituting a less-confusing General Student Fee to replace the past piecemeal individual fee structure.

The consolidated GSF will charge a consistent amount per credit hour for undergraduate, graduate and professional students whether enrolled in on-campus, off-campus, online or hybrid courses. Effective fall 2018, the GSF will be $100.30 per credit hour, representing an increase of $3.55 (3.7 percent) over the $96.75 adjusted rate per credit hour from the previous year.

Programmatic increases will affect facilities, Information Technology Services, student programming, student government, student publications, Counseling and Health Services, Career Development Center and Intercollegiate Athletics.

The facilities increase will address updating campus buildings and infrastructure as seven major campus buildings constructed between 1965-79 are in need of internal systems updates. Renovating classrooms and offices will be among the projects.

The ITS increase allows the university to continually expand and enhance computing resources and the campus network infrastructure to satisfy the increasing demand, as well as maintain and support ITS services for faculty, staff and students.

Increases in student programming, student government, student publications, Counseling and Health Services, and the Career Development Center will support various programs and positions to better serve SIUE’s students. The Intercollegiate Athletics increase supports the annual operating expenses associated with SIUE’s evolution as an NCAA Division I program.

University Housing rates were approved to increase 3 percent, effective May 2018, and will offset inflationary cost increases projected at 2-3 percent, fund debt service payments and maintain adequate fund balances in housing operations.

Dining Services received a 3 percent increase per semester in the meal plan charges for residents living in residence halls on the mandatory meal plan. The rates were developed for the academic year effective fall 2018 to offset inflationary cost increases in labor and food.

Visit siue.edu/paying-for-college for more information about tuition and fees.

