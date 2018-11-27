Six arrested for DUI during extra Thanksgiving patrols

Edwardsville Police Department

The Edwardsville Police Department conducted additional traffic enforcement Nov. 16–26, reminding motorists to buckle up and not drive impaired, day or night, as part of the nationwide Click It or Ticket/Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement effort. The department joined other state and local law enforcement agencies across Illinois to reduce highway deaths by issuing citations to unbuckled motorists and arresting impaired drivers.

During the 10-day mobilization, Edwardsville police issued 53 traffic citations and made 6 arrests for DUI.

The annual campaign may be over in Edwardsville and Madison County, but that isn’t an excuse to stop buckling up. Not wearing your seat belt is a primary offense, meaning law enforcement can stop you and issue a citation for that alone. All vehicle occupants, regardless of seating position, are required to wear a properly adjusted seat belt.

“Our officers are out year-round,” Lt. Chris Byrne said. “If you or your passengers are caught not wearing a seat belt, you will be cited for the violation. If you drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs, you will be arrested.”

The enforcement effort is funded with federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter