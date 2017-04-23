Slices of support

× Expand Photo submitted by Danny Michel An enthusiastic crowd turned out April 13 at Roma’s Pizza to show support for Bethalto resident Haley Michel, 20, who was recently diagnosed with non-Hodgkin Stage IV lymphoma and the blood disorder hemophagocytic lymphoisticiocytosis. She has been in ICU at Barnes Hospital since March 4. Roma’s owner Tony Pizzo says 10 percent of total sales were donated to the Michel family throughout the day and those interested in showing support can visit the GoFundMe page at gofundme.com/haleys-medical-relief.

A Bethalto business known for its fundraisers and community involvement has stepped up once again to help out a family in need.

Roma’s Pizza held an all-day fundraiser April 13 to benefit Bethalto resident Haley Michel, 20, who was recently diagnosed with non-Hodgkin Stage IV lymphoma and the blood disorder hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis. Michel has been hospitalized in ICU at Barnes Hospital since March 4.

“She was diagnosed with mono on Feb. 7, which triggered all of this,” Danny Michel, Haley’s father, says. “The mono went into her immune system and changed her T-cells into cancer cells.

“After they diagnosed the HLH, they did a bone marrow biopsy and that’s when they found the lymphoma,” he says.

Michel is a second-year nursing student at SIUE and works at Laura Buick in Collinsville with her older sister, Lindsey.

“She loves to run and work out at Club Fitness every day,” Danny says.

The Michels are well-known throughout the community for their kindness and work ethic. Danny and his wife, Sandy, own and operate Winner’s Circle Automotive Repair in Bethalto, which has sponsored many fundraisers for local charities and families in need.

Family friend Robbie Lowrance, who has known the Michels for 10 years and brought the idea for the event to Roma’s Pizza owner Tony Pizzo, describes their character: “Danny’s the nicest, most well-liked guy in town, involved in dirt-bike riding and very active in his church. He just keeps on going and never asks for help. Sandy is a sweetheart and as nice as nice can be. I don’t think I’ve ever seen her mad.

“Haley’s kind, sweet as can be, very soft-spoken, and a 100-percent giver like her father,” he says.

Winner’s Circle shop foreman Michael Wayne Nettleton has also known the Michels for the past decade and has watched Haley grow up in the shop as she helped out at the business in high school.

“I’ve known Haley since she was 10,” Nettleton says. “She’s a hard worker, a lot like her mom and dad. She’s at the top of her class, quiet, determined, and on SIUE’s dean list.”

Nettleton adds that Danny “would do anything for anybody at any time” and that Sandy “is down-to-earth, honest and loving.”

“I know Danny as another small business owner in town, and we occasionally like to talk about cars,” Pizzo says. “The Michels are good people.”

Pizzo explained that, at the time of the interview, 10 percent of total sales were donated to the Michels, with Roma’s taking care of taxes. As the total sales increased, however, the donated percentage had the potential to reach 16 to 18 percent. While dine-in and carry-out orders were taken from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on April 13, corporate and large business orders were honored between April 6-14.

“Everyone in town is doing their part,” Pizzo says. “The money is going into a trust for Haley.”

Lowrance explains that Roma’s Pizza employee Terri Ball-Simpson helped set up the Facebook page for the event, which brought awareness to Haley’s situation and sparked major involvement in the community.

“The community interest has been overwhelming,” Danny says. “A lot of people on Facebook are praying for my daughter, and also sending cards and gift bags.”

Ball-Simpson posted the following message April 14 on the Facebook page for the Roma’s Pizza fundraiser: “I am amazed at how our community came together and showed their support for the Michel family during this most difficult time in their life. I want to personally say ‘thank you’ to everyone who took time out of their busy schedule yesterday to help us make this one of our largest fundraisers yet. I also want to say ‘thank you’ to my bosses and my co-workers for doing a fantastic job yesterday!”

The fundraiser may be over, but the need for community support isn’t. Haley’s friends will hold a 5k walk and run May 13 at the Bethalto Sports Complex and an upcoming event is in the works through the Mid-America Motocross Series, for which Danny serves as the head of safety.

To show support to the Michel family in this difficult time, you can visit Danny Michel’s Facebook page and follow the GoFundMe link.

facebook.com/danny.michel.9

gofundme.com/haleys-medical-relief

facebook.com/danny.michel.9

gofundme.com/haleys-medical-relief