Small art, big impact

WOOD RIVER — The way colors from the artwork moved through the room was immediately striking.

The fifth annual Wood River Heritage Council Small Works Art competition was intentionally laid out to flow in a kind of “art house feng shui.” Event chairman Bob Maguire spent hours arranging the art to make sure each piece could be viewed at its absolute best.

“It took so long to arrange the works of art that I didn’t leave until 1:55 in the morning,” Maguire said.

The exhibit was open to artists 18 and older. All pieces (73 on display) submitted were original works of art.

“We would have loved to have displayed all of the work that was submitted, but we were only able to exhibit 73 pieces due to a limited amount of space,” Maguire said. “They talk about large pieces have large impact; however, I find that small pieces make a more powerful statement because they are compact and compressed, much like carbon is compressed into diamonds.”

SIUE associate professor of art and art design Barbara Nwacha served as judge for the juried show Oct. 15. In her own works, she uses common symbols and reflective foil to build contextual meaning. Professionally, her creative interests are inspired from many sources: pop culture, science, history, and current events.

Cori Compton received first prize of $125 for her jewelry, Katie Donovan was awarded $75 for her second-place “Manuscript,” Susan Prazda won $50 and placed third for her ceramics, and Kelly Tanner’s painting and Patricia Johnson’s ceramics were awarded honorable mentions that carried a $25 gift. Don Price’s “Crappie” won the Member’s Choice award of $25.

Robert Weber’s painting, Shelby Fleming’s fibers, Lakyn Bowman’s ceramics and Linda Miller all received $15 for merit awards.

1st MidAmerica Credit Union purchased Joan Baker’s work “Autumn” and Robert Weber’s “Klok,” and both works of art will hang in the bank’s offices.

The Wood River History Museum is owned by the city of Wood River and run by the Wood River Heritage Council.

“The museum is one more thing that the city offers its citizens to balance the myriad of attractions for people to enjoy,” Mayor Cheryl Maguire said. “The Heritage Council is updating our website to show how many different exhibits we have and when new ones will be on display. We welcome new members who are interested in history. This year’s calendars, featuring the Sears homes, will soon be available for purchase. All proceeds go to support the history museum.”

The museum, 40 W. Ferguson Ave., is open 1-4 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

