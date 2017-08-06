Small-winged stars

HARTFORD — Summer’s heat couldn’t keep enthusiasts away from witnessing one of the smallest winged stars in the spotlight on July 22. More than 150 people turned out for the annual Hummingbird Festival at the Lewis and Clark State Historic Site.

Vernon Kleen of Springfield, a licensed hummingbird bander and president of the Lincoln Land Association of Bird Banders, began the morning festivities with a 45-minute program about hummingbirds. After the program, four male and nine female adult hummingbirds were captured and banded. Visitors were given the opportunity to release them back to the wild.

As an annual free family event, visitors are also given the chance to “adopt” the birds. Although there is no fee for the adoptions, donations to the Lincoln Land Association of Bird Banders are accepted. Those adopting a bird receive an attractive signed certificate, are given the opportunity to release the bird they adopted, and are notified if their bird is ever recaptured.

“I’ve already mailed out 86 letters this year to persons whose adopted birds were recaptured again this year at the same location as they were banded,” Kleen said.

The question of why the birds are banded was posed to Kleen, who gave several reasons. The first, he said, is “to determine longevity, or how old the birds live to be.”

Other reasons include to assess whether or not they return to the same sites year after year, their migration routes and wintering areas, survival rates and territoriality. Banding also facilitates a count of how many birds are visiting a feeding area and how far the birds travel from the feeding area.

Kleen said the actual number of birds at a feeding station is usually 3 to 4 times the highest number countable at one time if 20 or more visit the station.

“For example, if 20 are counted, there are probably 60 to 80 present,” he said.

This banding procedure also helps to determine if it was a successful breeding season, Kleen said.

“We need to catch the birds to tell if they are adults or immatures, since the latter look exactly like the adult females,” he said.

Kleen spent 30 years as an avian ecologist with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, retiring in 2001. He has been banding birds of all species under his own permit since 1960, and hummingbirds specifically since 2000.

He has banded nearly 140,000 birds — including 34,000 hummingbirds.

Kleen also serves as president of the Lincoln Land Association of Bird Banders, a Springfield nonprofit organized in 2013.

“Donations are certainly welcome,” Kleen said. Donations can be mailed to Lincoln Land Association of Bird Banders, P.O. Box 13442, Springfield, IL 62791.

As for why he does it, Kleen said, “Everyone likes hummingbirds, so I like to give them an opportunity to see them up close. And for some of the elderly, to hold a hummingbird is one on their bucket list.”

Kleen also had some other interesting facts to share about hummingbirds.

“There are approximately 340 known species of hummingbirds,” he said. “Of these, 25 have been seen in the U.S., and only one, the ruby-throated, is regularly found in eastern North America. The average lifespan of a hummingbird is 3 to 5 years, but some live as long as 10 years.

“Because hummingbirds have such high-energy lifestyles, they consume food at an enormous rate. Their hearts beat about 1,200 times per minute. An average-sized hummingbird, at rest, consumes energy at a rate 10 times that of a mourning dove. If humans were required to consume food in the same proportion as hummingbirds, they would have to eat 250 or more quarter-pound hamburgers every day.”

Natural food for a hummingbird includes nectar-producing flowers; red, orange or bright pink tend to attract them most frequently. Some of the most popular garden flowers to attract them include salvias, hibiscus, penstemons, trumpet honeysuckles and fuchsias. In addition to feeding on nectar, hummingbirds must eat many insects and other invertebrates to meet their protein, vitamin, mineral and other nutrient needs.

Hummingbird feeders are popular among bird watchers as a source for nectar as well. Kleen recommends a standard solution for hummingbird feeders of 1 cup of white sugar to 4 cups of water. In spring and in fall, as the season cools and nectar-producing flowers are scarce, the sugar to water ratio can be increased as high as 1 to 1. Boiling is not necessary if the sugar-water is used promptly. Kleen also advises against using honey, red dye or artificial sweeteners, as these may be harmful or fatal to the birds.

During the summer months, sugar water left in feeders should be changed every two or three days, accompanied by regular cleanings, Kleen said.

