Smoke signals

× Expand Derrick and Kathleen Richardson

ALTON | The second annual Hand-Rolled Cigar Networking Event, presented by Derrick and Kathleen Richardson, will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday, May 10, outside of Bluff City Grill, 424 E. Broadway.

The free event will take place rain or shine. In the event of rain, the event will be under the covered parking lot.

“The inaugural event last year was a success,” Derrick Richardson said in a press release. “We are adding a twist to networking events in Alton. This networking event is just like any other networking event in Alton with professionals, friends, new, and old faces, but we wanted to mix it up to include cigars.”

STL Cigars owner Scott Biancardi will be the cigar host. He has cigars from around the world for the occasional or everyday smoker.

“He is amazingly skilled in the art of cigar-rolling and will roll the cigar of your choice right in front of you while educating you on the product,” Richardson said.

He said the event is just not about cigars: it’s about fun, networking, and bringing people out. It’s about supporting a community effort and supporting a local restaurant, Bluff City Grill, owned by Cathy Gross. Local musician Gigi Darr and a special guest will perform live music. There will also be food and drinks available to purchase, cigars to purchase as gifts, and plenty of seating.

