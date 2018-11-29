Smoking cessation, fraud prevention programs set

OSF Saint Anthony's logo

OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center will present smoking cessation and fraud awareness programs in December.

Lunch and Learn on effects of smoking

Registered nurse Karen Boyd will present a free Lunch and Learn program on the effects of smoking from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 5, at OSF HealthCare Saint Clare’s Medical Office Building, Auditorium B, 815 E. Fifth St. in Alton. The presentation is open to the community, and a free box lunch and beverage will be provided.

Boyd, primary charge nurse in radiation oncology for OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Cancer Center, is also a trained Freshstart program facilitator. Freshstart, a group-based tobacco cessation support program offered by the American Cancer Society, is set to begin a four-week session at OSF Saint Clare’s Medical Office Building on Tuesday, Jan. 8.

To register, visit the website.

Fraud presentation

Residents are invited to a special presentation on how to avoid internet and cellphone fraud issues from 2-4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6.

The featured speaker will be Lt. Kristopher Tharp of the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, president of the Madison County SALT Council (Seniors and Law Enforcement Together).

OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center health professionals will have booths set up to provide information and answer questions about OSF Saint Anthony’s Cancer Center, Rehabilitative Therapies, Hospice, OSF HealthCare Medical Group, and OSF PromptCare. Free blood pressure screenings will also be provided.

The afternoon includes free refreshments, giveaways, and tours of Saint Clare’s Villa that includes a Best Decorated Floor, contest where participants are eligible to win a special door prize.

To register your attendance, visit the website or call (618) 463-9000.

