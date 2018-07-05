SNIP Alliance obtains funding for cat-trapping program

× Expand wild cat

ALTON | Best Friends has awarded SNIP (Spay-Neuter Illinois Pets) Alliance a grant that will aid in the ongoing TNR (trap, neuter and release) program.

“We have been seeking funding since the city of Alton aldermen passed a 36-month agreement and changed the animal dumping ordinance, allowing those community cats to be released,” SNIP Alliance President Evelyn Shermer said. “We are very pleased to have the funds to participate in this great program.”

The program stops breeding cycles and allows for a natural life progression for the cats. Community cats are known to limit the size of their colonies, chasing off intruding cats; thus these colonies of sterilized cats decrease in size because of natural causes, illness, or injury. Neutering also eliminates annoying feline behavior related to mating, such as fighting, spraying, and yowling.

Working with Metro East Humane Society, SNIP Alliance will divide Alton into sections, provide education to the citizens in those sections, and trap, sterilize, and release cats until that section has been completed.

A veterinarian sterilizes the trapped cats and vaccinates them against rabies and other feline specific diseases. They also cauterize or “tip” the animal’s left ear, making it easy to tell if the cats are neutered or spayed. After a day of recovery, the cats will be returned to the area where they were trapped. A small percentage of these cats will be deemed friendly and efforts will be made to put them up for adoption through local humane societies or shelters.

SNIP Alliance and MEHS will also work closely with animal control officer Steve Bosaw to identify those sections most in need of TNR and keep him updated as to areas each organization is trapping. Open communication between Bosaw and each group will allow him to keep track of targeted areas and allow him to refer callers with complaints or questions to the appropriate organization.

SNIP Alliance encourages calls from businesses or residents if they know of an existing community cat colony. SNIP Alliance would also like to work with individuals who are trapping cats in Alton.

SNIP Alliance can be contacted by email at info@snipalliance.org or by calling (618) 660-4910. MEHS may be contacted at (618) 656-4405 or by email to TNR@mehs.org.

