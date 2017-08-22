SNIP Alliance receives spay-neuter grant

Spay Neuter Illinois Pets President Evelyn Shermer announced the Albert Schweitzer Animal Welfare Fund provided a $6,100 grant to spay and neuter cats and dogs in and around Madison County.

The grant also provides for printing of educational materials for children emphasizing their similar physical needs and emotions.

The most effective and humane means to reduce unwanted litters and thus reduce euthanasia is through spay-neuter, one of the fund’s primary objectives.

“It is through the generosity of organizations such as (the fund) that SNIP Alliance can continue its mission to reduce pet overpopulation through spay-neuter and educate our children about the emotional and physical needs of a pet,” Shermer said.

The Schweitzer fund was established in 1981 and was named for the famed scientist and humanitarian in recognition of his philosophy of reverence for life.

Since 2001, SNIP Alliance has performed more than 5,500 spay-neuter surgeries, reducing the intake of animals at Madison County Animal Control by 60 percent and the euthanasia rate by 51 percent.

To be eligible, pet owners must meet income requirements of $20,000 or less for single, $32,000 or less if married and have children in the home. There are no residency requirements. The organization will collect a copay of $20 for cats and $30 for dogs. Rabies vaccine is required for all animals, an additional $10 fee if proof is not provided. To schedule an appointment, call (618) 550-7647.

