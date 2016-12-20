SNIP Alliance to provide spay-neuter clinics

× Expand On average last year in Madison County, more than 2,000 animals were euthanized because of pet overpopulation.

SNIP Alliance (Spay-Neuter Illinois Pets), a nonprofit organization dedicated to reducing pet overpopulation and the destruction of healthy animals, will hold monthly spay-neuter clinics throughout Madison County, including Alton, Bethalto, Collinsville and Edwardsville.

Executive Director Sandra Eaves said it’s the responsibility of pet owners to have this life-saving surgery performed on all of their pets.

“I was ignorant about the benefits of spay-neuter surgery and lost a beloved German shepherd to testicular cancer back in the 1970s,” she said. “This was especially heartbreaking when I learned it was preventable.”

Spay-neuter surgery for male dogs and cats lengthens their life span and drastically reduces the chance or testicular cancer and prostate disease. For female dogs, it reduces the likelihood of ovarian, uterine, breast cancer and pyometra, an infection that requires emergency surgery. Statistics show one female dog and her offspring can have 67,000 puppies in 6 years; one female cat and her offspring can have 66,088 kittens in about 6 years.

While eligibility for the clinics is determined through grants and donations, the organization is scheduling for pet owners who are Madison County residents and are on either Social Security disability or food stamps; low-income pet owners (income $20,000 or less for single or $32,000 for married) with no residency requirements; and individuals feeding outdoor community cats or barn cats. Co-pays vary for each program: $30 to $40 for dogs and $20 to $30 for cats. A rabies vaccination must be given at the time of surgery unless owners have proof their pet is up to date. The vaccination is free but $10 is collected for the county rabies registration fee.

The RiverBend Pet Food Pantry opened in April to aid families during times of financial difficulty by supplying pet food and kitty litter on a monthly basis. The goal is to keep pets in their homes. Information and applications can be found on the website or the RiverBend Pet Food Pantry Facebook page.

To schedule an appointment for January, call (618) 550-7647.

snipalliance.org

