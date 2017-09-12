Social media presentation on tap for networking group

ALTON — Lauren Waters and Danielle Johnson, of Confluence Business Advisors, will be the speakers for the next Alton Chapter of Women Empowering Women meeting.

They will do a presentation on social media and how to navigate it successfully.

The goal of Women Empowering Women is to offer support and practical information that empowers, encourages, and inspires professional women. The group meets monthly and recently moved its meetings to 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Elijah P’s, 401 Piasa St. in downtown Alton.

At each lunch session, attendees will have the opportunity to network, swap business and professional leads and needs, while also expanding their professional and personal acumen through presentations by women with expertise to share. Membership is free and open to all businesswomen in the Riverbend.

The chapter's next meeting will be Thursday, Sept. 14. There is no cost to attend. Lunch will be available to purchase at Elijah P’s. Reservations are appreciated. To attend, email wewillinois@gmail.com by Wednesday, Sept. 13.

