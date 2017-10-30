Socks for Tots drive to run Nov. 1 to Dec. 31

× Expand socks

Alton School Board member and concerned citizen Rosetta Brown’s annual Socks for Tots drive for all school-age children will be Nov. 1 through Dec. 31.

“Socks are an everyday need for our children,” Brown said in a press release. “We all know that if your feet are cold, everything is cold. This all started when I noticed children at the bus stop coming to my house to warm up while waiting on bus and not having any socks on. I asked no questions; I came up with a solution. Your help is much needed to reach the children in our community. I will distribute socks at bus stops and at schools.

“Giving back to help others is a service and a honor,” she said. “Join me in my endeavor to care about our future generation, our greatest investment, the children of our community.”

Socks can be dropped off at:

• Marcia’s Daycare at 1053 College, Alton, from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

• Bluff City Grill, 424 E. Broadway, Alton, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

• Legal Aid Society, 413 E. Broadway, Alton, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For information, call Brown at (618) 580-2394. She will come to donors to pick up socks to be distributed immediately after schools’ Christmas break. Donations can be sent to Attn: Rosetta Brown: Socks for Tots Drive, 1109 Central Ave., Alton, IL 62002.

