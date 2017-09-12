Solar exploration

The Illinois Solar Energy Association will host the 11th annual Illinois Solar Tour.

As a part of the National Solar Tour, solar-savvy home and business owners throughout the state will open their doors to the public. This free, open house event allows attendees to view examples of how their neighbors are harnessing the sun’s energy to generate power, heat, and slash utility bills.

This self-guided tour has attracted more than 1,000 people across Illinois in recent years. The tour affords participants a direct perspective on the costs, processes, and economic and environmental benefits of going solar. Solar in Illinois is poised for even more growth after the passing of new legislation, and the tour is a great way to learn how to take advantage of the opportunities this affords.

Host sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, and the tour is free and open to the public. For more information, visit illinoissolartour.org.

