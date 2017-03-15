Solar flair

Photos by David Colburn

You may notice an enlightening change around Madison County in the next few months.

The Glen Carbon Village Board recently approved moving forward with the Solarize Madison County/Glen Carbon Bulk Solar Purchase Program through the Glen Carbon Cool Cities Committee. This program will be available to all Madison County homeowners and commercial property owners.

For Solar Ambassador Chris Krusa, this move is one steering toward a brighter future.

“It’s very meaningful, and I hope it’s something that will help benefit my grandchildren’s children in fighting global warming,” he said.

Krusa has been environmentally active for more than a decade and views solar energy as clean, efficient and brimming with investment potential for residences and businesses. If a system produces enough energy, the excess can even be credited back to the electric company.

The Cool Cities Committee finds its roots in a nationwide challenge issued by former Seattle Mayor Greg Nickels in 2006. The challenge was directed to mayors to take local action in combating global warming in their respective cities. According to the Sierra Club’s website, global warming activists Glen Bran and Brendan Bell dubbed the participating locales Cool Cities and launched a tour in October of that year.

“Illinois Cool Cities Chair Lonnie Morris kicked off the idea in the state, which led to the Metro East’s involvement,” Krusa says.

“The Glen Carbon project started with former Edwardsville Cool Cities Committee Chair Andrea Wetzel and I in the late summer,” Krusa says. “We asked for a meeting of village administrators in Glen Carbon and Edwardsville. Kim Petzing, the Madison County sustainability coordinator, was involved with that meeting and she helped establish a relationship with the county and Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based nonprofit Midwest Renewable Energy Association.

“There have been several upstate bulk solar projects, with the most recent in the Bloomington Normal area,” he says. “The MREA essentially facilitated the project and played a key role in developing a request for proposal for contractors. We went out with the RFP before Christmas, and have several responses.”

Glen Carbon’s Cool City Committee is one of five in the Metro East, alongside Alton, Godfrey, Edwardsville and Granite City. The bulk solar purchase program follows Godfrey’s recent success, thanks in no small part to Nate Keener, public outreach coordinator for Godfrey’s Cool Cities Committee and sustainability coordinator of Lewis and Clark College. Krusa explains Godfrey residents received a substantial installation discount and subsequent rebates as part of the aggregated program.

A four-person advisory committee, in coordination with Midwest Renewable Energy Association, selected StraightUp Solar as the official installer for the countywide bulk project. StraightUp Solar was selected on the basis of its ability to discount the cost, build the solar systems, and to offer technical assistance to homeowners and commercial property owners who decide to go solar.

“The inverter converts direct current energy from the solar panel into AC current so that it may work in the electrical utility system,” Krusa says. “My house is a 12-panel system, which produces about 40 to 50 percent of the electricity we consume; a full system is generally between 30 and 32 panels.”

Krusa says the out-of-pocket cost of a full system, roughly $20,000, can be cut in nearly half with the current 30 percent tax credit and applicable solar renewable energy credits.

“The out-of-pocket cost is essentially paid off within six to eight years with energy savings,” he says.

Sturdy and resilient, systems are also guaranteed for 25 years. Solar panels are becoming more efficient and less expensive as technology develops, Krusa says.

The next step is developing an agenda to present the program to residents and business owners through Solar Power Hours at a handful of Madison County venues.

“Each presentation will be an hour of education and the opportunity for residents to sign up to have their structures assessed for solar arrays,” Krusa says.

Above all, the Glen Carbon Cool Cities Committee and the Bulk Solar Advisory Committee are concerned with providing both the best value and quality to residents, with an installer fully versed in the technology and willing to provide an affordable avenue into a much greener Metro East.

For more information, contact Krusa at (410) 490-5024.

glen-carbon.il.us/951/Cool-Cities-Committee

