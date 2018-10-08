Solarize Metro East program primed to double past results

× Expand Dr. Mike Murphy and two solar installers from StraightUp Solar in front of Murphy’s commercial solar array

Solarize Metro East has achieved another milestone, reducing costs for solar power, and improving on past results with a nearly twofold increase in solar installations through the program.

The group purchasing program for homeowners, renters, businesses, and nonprofits includes price breaks as the group collectively reaches commitment milestones, most recently 500 kilowatts, which earns all participants an additional rebate on their purchase price.

Solarize Metro East is on track to double the results of last year’s Solarize Madison County/Glen Carbon program, which resulted in 293 kilowatts of solar on 38 properties.

This year’s program benefits from a number of commercial solar installations, like that of Dave Macios of Creekside Gardens in Collinsville and Dr. Mike Murphy, optometrist and owner of Vision Source in Swansea.

“I’ve always wanted to go solar, mainly for environmental reasons, and looked into it years ago,” Macios said. “Today, with the incentives offered, it really makes sense financially. The Solarize Metro East program was the clincher for me.” Creekside Gardens is hosting a public Solar Open House from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, with tours given throughout the day to demonstrate the power of clean energy from a local business’ perspective.

“Solar energy pays for itself,” Murphy said. “Why not control the cost of (or eliminate the cost of) something you must use every day and otherwise have to pay ever-increasing rates?”

The Solarize Metro East program’s success results also from both the increasing popularity of solar and Illinois’ position in the spotlight of the solar industry: the Future Energy Jobs Act has improved the incentive landscape for solar owners.

The Solarize program, which ends Oct. 31, invites Madison County and St. Clair County residents to encourage friends, families, and coworkers to join them in attending one of four remaining free nonprofit-sponsored Solar Power Hours to learn more about solar energy and potentially invest in affordable solar. Regardless of where a person lives in the counties, residents may attend either of the two remaining educational events:

6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 8, Edwardsville Public Library, 112 S Kansas St., Edwardsville

6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11, O’Fallon City Hall Council Chambers, 255 S. Lincoln Ave., O’Fallon

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, Saturday Solar Open House at Creekside Gardens, 721 Johnson Hill Road, Collinsville

Solarize Metro East is administered by the Midwest Renewable Energy Association at no cost to the counties. This type of program has been successful in other jurisdictions in Illinois, Iowa, and Wisconsin, and as seen in Madison County as well as Urbana-Champaign, Bloomington-Normal, Milwaukee, and Cedar Rapids.

Solarize Metro East is also sponsored by Lewis and Clark Community College, Sierra Club, Madison County Resource Management, the cities of Belleville and Columbia, and Glen Carbon Cool Cities Committee, one of several Cool Cities in Illinois established by the Sierra Club over the past several years.

A solar installation company headquartered in St. Louis with offices in Swansea, StraightUp Solar, was selected through a competitive proposal process on the basis of quality workmanship and local experience to provide free solar site assessments and solar installations for the program participants.

