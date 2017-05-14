Solarize program to host information sessions

Solarize Madison County/Glen Carbon will provide homeowners, business owners and farmers information about a bulk purchase opportunity to realize price breaks on solar array purchases at upcoming Power Hour sessions.

Power Hours schedule

6 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, Louis Latzer Library in Highland

6 p.m. Monday, May 22, at Fort Russell Township Hall

6 p.m. Thursday, May 25, Old Bakery Beer Company in Alton

6 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, at Grantfork VIllage Hall

6 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, Edwardsville City Hall City Council chambers

6 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, Holiday Shores Association Clubhouse

7:30 p.m. Monday, July 10, Madison County Farm Bureau

These are free educational programs of one hour's duration, describing photoelectric generation, the program and the pricing and incentives, as well as the savings through group purchasing.

Addresses are available at SolarizeMCGC.com.

