Soldiering on

Ron Eberhart, former commander and member of Edwardsville American Legion Post 199, is quick to point out the post’s mantra: “The public is always welcome — all the time!”

The Legion Post grounds, 58 S. State Route 157 across from Edwardsville Middle School, are a “piece of serenity in the middle of town,” Eberhart said. Chartered in 1923 to recognize and support members of the military, Post 199 is much more than that for the city of Edwardsville, as three “veteran” veterans enjoy sharing when they explain its history.

The post’s past

The American Legion national organization was founded in 1919, just after World War I, welcoming U.S. veterans who served during declared wars and offering social interaction. The Edwardsville post chartered in 1923 and, thanks to the donation of grounds by the Wolf family of Edwardsville, its facilities developed throughout the 20th century.

“We currently have 331 members in the post,” Post Adjutant Richard Dickover said. “Members are invited to participate in all of the activities of the post — as much or as little as they wish.”

Membership requires that veterans, men or women, have served during times of congressionally declared wars or conflicts. The post has an all-female auxiliary group to represent spouses, mothers, and children of veterans.

The post has about 25 members who are living veterans of World War II. Several were recognized during the annual Veterans Day parade in Edwardsville. The remaining members represent wars and conflicts in U.S. history. Since 1991, the United States has remained in a constant declared state of war or conflict, meaning service people from the past 27 years are eligible for full membership. An addition to the donated 55 acres of land was a 9-hole golf course, built by the veterans in the 1960s. Known as On the Hill Golf Course, the treasure meanders through hills and green space.

“There are people who live in Edwardsville who do not even know the course is here,” Eberhart said. “The course is nestled in the woods on top of the hill, which means golfers often have to wait for deer to move off the greens before completing their shots.”

The course, as is the case for all Edwardsville Post 199 facilities, is open to the public year-round. Open play is available, as well as leagues forming now for the upcoming golf season.

“We are also offering a special rate right now for the public,” Eberhart said. “It’s a season pass at a cost of $400, which covers greens fees and cart rental for the entire year.”

The post grounds also boast a lounge and grill open to the public, along with a banquet facility that holds up to 350 people, available for public rental. The building was renovated after a fire in August 2004 that destroyed about a quarter of the structure and caused water and smoke damage to the rest of the facility.

“The fire was determined to be arson,” Eberhart said. “No one was ever charged with the crime. It meant we had to close down for some time to rebuild.”

The newly renovated building, constructed with insurance benefits, hosted its first meeting in April 2005.

Dedicated to community support

A large part of the post’s activities center around programs and services for people in the Edwardsville community and strong support for youths in the region. In addition to the annual Veterans Day parade, the post partners with the city of Edwardsville for the annual July Fourth Fireworks Display.

Support for older veterans is the focus of the Gifts for the Yanks program. As part of the statewide organization, the post provides gifts for 100 to 125 veterans in nursing and retirement homes. They receive the gifts through the statewide program and distribute them locally during parties and presentations recognizing the service of veterans and bringing holiday cheer to their surroundings.

When veterans’ lives end, the American Legion Post 199, in collaboration with the local VFW, provides color and honor guards during funerals.

The post also supports local youths through sponsorships of athletic teams and the American Legion Post 199 Legion high school team. They are proud to display a tribute to the 1998 team that brought the Legion World Series championship to the post. They offer support to the ROTC programs of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Saint Louis University, Washington University and McKendree with an annual awards program, as well as awards to high school students for their success in the classroom and the community.

Fundraising at Post 199

American Legion Post 199 offers many opportunities for the public to support the organization’s many programs and services. Every Monday evening the post offers bingo, averaging 100 people per session. “Bingo is our primary funding source,” Dickover said. “Bingo proceeds paid for this building.”

The post also offers taco Tuesdays and a weekly fish fry on Friday evenings. Diners can eat in the lounge, the patio overlooking the golf course or take home carry-out dinners.

“We would like to see everyone in the community come out and discover this hidden gem on the hill,” Eberhart said. “We welcome golfers, diners and, of course, anyone interested in membership.”

To learn more, visit the post’s website. Better yet, take the time to head up the hill and discover this oasis in the middle of town.

