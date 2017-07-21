Solidarity in steel

GRANITE CITY — Standing on the podium in front of hundreds of people under hot and humid conditions during a United Steelworkers rally on July 20 at Tri-City Labor Temple at 20th and State Street, state Rep. Jay Hoffman (D-113th District) had a message for the unemployed steelworkers.

“I don’t want to keep having to get you unemployment,” he said. “I want you guys to have a job.”

Members from three USW locals — District 7, Local 1899, and Local 50 — at U.S. Steel’s Granite City Works and their allies held the 40-minute rally against the unfair trade that caused the idling of large portions of their facility.

Most of the supporters attending the rally were waving American flags and holding up signs that stated “Fire It Up” and “We’re Ready.”

“It was great,” said Dave Chrusciel, who worked at the steel mill for 22 years before getting laid off more than a year ago. “Everybody stuck together. This is a steel mill town. I lived here my entire life. My dad (Bill) was in the military around this whole area his entire life.”

The steel mill was idled in December 2015 because of an influx of cheap steel illegally imported into U.S. markets, resulting in the layoffs of approximately 2,300 workers and reducing the demand for domestic steel.

“We are here today to remind our community and our representatives that it’s been almost two years ago that U.S. Steel decided to quit making steel here in Granite City, impacting our members and their families and the community,” District 7 director Michael Millsap said. “The decision was primarily due to illegal imports coming into our country immediately from China. It’s been almost two years later and despite our efforts, the trade cases that we won and the people who were pushing, we’re still not making steel in Granite City.”

State Rep. Katie Stuart (D-112th District) said she hopes the laid-off steelworkers will return to work soon.

“What I’m looking at right now are the best steelworkers I will ever see in my whole life,” she said. “I’m here fighting for you. What we need to do in the state of Illinois is set the example for the United States of America. If we’re going to do a project in the state of Illinois, we’re going to buy that steel made here in Illinois. If we’re going to do a project in America, we’re going to buy the steel made in America and we’re going to get the best steel we’ll possibly get because we have the best workers and we have the best plants.”

After U.S. Steel cut back production at Granite City Works almost two years ago, unfairly traded Chinese steel has overwhelmed the world market, hurting domestic producers and killing American jobs.

“What we need is we need help from our elected officials,” Local 1899 president Dan Simmons said. “It’s time to stand up for the working men and women. It’s time to stand up for our communities. It’s time for stand up against bad trade deals. It’s time to stand up against illegal dumping. Stand up for steel. Let’s fire it up.”

The steel mill brought back more than 200 workers in February.

“In January of this year, we started up a limited operation of a hot strip mill,” Simmons said. “This brought back 235 employees. When the hot strip started up, most people thought we were up and running. That’s far from true. We’re not there yet. We have long ways to go. We have a great facility here and we make some of the best-quality steel in the country.”

District 7 sub director Dave Dowling said steelworkers are waiting for a decision from President Donald Trump on whether the importing of steel and aluminum is hurting U.S. national security.

“Under Section 232 (of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962), the president of the United States has the authority to take action and protect the industry from imports if those imports threaten our national security,” he said. “The decision of the president of the United States about the section 232 study will determine if the steel industry rebounds quickly and if the U.S. Steel and the iron and steelmaking facilities in Granite City are fired up sooner rather than later.”

Dowling said the steel mill is the backbone of the Granite City community.

“It’s our livelihood as the future of our families and this community,” he said. “The U.S. Steel may own the land, the equipment and the buildings. But these are our jobs and we will fight for these jobs and we will fight for our future and the future of this community.”

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter